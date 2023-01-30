US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/30/2023: GMVD, PHG, BIIB, XLV, IBB

January 30, 2023 — 09:18 am EST

Health care stocks were in the red pre-bell Monday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.3% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently down 0.1%

G Medical Innovations (GMVD) was up nearly 110% after saying it received a patent issue notification from the US Patent and Trademark Office for its monitoring products marketed in the US.

Royal Philips (PHG) reported Q4 adjusted income from continuing operations of 0.41 euros ($0.45) per diluted share, down from 0.57 euros a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected 0.18 euros. Royal Philips was 5% higher recently.

Biogen (BIIB) and Eisai said Sunday their drug candidate lecanemab, which is intended for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, has received priority review status from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, shortening its total review period. Biogen was slightly lower premarket Monday.

