Health Care Sector Update for 01/30/2023: ABCM,CVAC,GSK,GMVD

Health care stocks were moderately lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index slipping 0.4% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was falling 1.6%.

In company news, Abcam (ABCM) slid over 11% after the UK-based life sciences company Monday said it generated around 360 million British pounds in total revenue during 2022 compared with the Capital IQ consensus call expecting around 389.5 million pounds in revenue for the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

CureVac (CVAC) added nearly 3% after the messenger RNA company said its COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccine candidate demonstrated positive preliminary results during ongoing phase 1 testing in older adults, with the CV0501 vaccine developed with UK drug maker GSK (GSK) producing relevant levels of neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.1 variant beginning at the lowest tested doses. Single doses of the Flu-SV-mRNA vaccine candidate also were seen as safe and well tolerated, it said. GSK shares were fractionally lower this afternoon.

G Medical Innovations (GMVD) was 77% higher, easing from an early 139% advance, after Monday saying it received a patent issue notice in the US for its new vital signs monitoring device using multiple sensing mechanisms for different body locations. The new patent is expected to be officially issued by the US Patent and Trademark Office on Feb. 7, the Israeli company said.

