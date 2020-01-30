Health Care Sector Update for 01/30/2020: VTGN,VIR,ALBO

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were in a deep hole in recent trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.1% on Thursday while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down 1.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.7%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) climbed nearly 3% after the firm said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the investigational new drug application for its AV-101 drug candidate, allowing the company to begin phase III testing of the potential treatment for dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease who are receiving levodopa-based therapies.

In other sector news:

(+) Vir Biotechnology (VIR) was nearly 9% higher after the immunology company said it was talking with manufacturers and regulators to speed up production and clearance for any potential therapy for the coronavirus. The company could know within a few weeks if any of its existing antibodies are effective against the coronavirus, CEO George Scangos said during media interviews on Wednesday although he cautioned it could take around 10 months to bring a 2019-nCoV vaccine to market.

(-) Albireo Pharma (ALBO) dropped 9% after the specialty drugmaker late Wednesday priced a $40 million public offering of 1.905 million common shares at $21 apiece, or about 11.9% under its most recent closing price.

