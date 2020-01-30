US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/30/2020: TMO, LLY, DGX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.10%

PFE: -1.17%

ABT: Flat

MRK: -0.58%

AMGN: Flat

Health care giants were mostly declining pre-market Thursday.

Early movers include:

(-) Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), which was declining by more than 5% after it posted Q4 adjusted earnings of $3.55 per share, up from $3.25 per share in the year-ago quarter and above the consensus of $3.54 per share from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

(+) Eli Lilly (LLY) was up more than 1% amid Q4 financial results that surpassed both earnings and revenue expectations from analysts polled by Capital IQ. The company posted non-GAAP EPS of $1.73, up from $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. This figure beat analysts' estimate of $1.52.

(+) Quest Diagnostics (DGX) was advancing by more than 1% as it reported s Q4 EPS of $1.67 from continuing operations, up from $1.36 reported a year earlier and higher than the $1.60 estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

