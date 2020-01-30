Health Care Sector Update for 01/30/2020: OPGN,VTGN,VIR,ALBO

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks largely sat out Thursday's late markets uptick, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 0.9% on Thursday while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down 1.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was falling 1.5%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) OpGen (OPGN) climbed more than 6% on Thursday after the precision medicines company said a subsidiary of prospective merger partner Curetis GmbH was collaborating with a Chinese genomics company to develop a molecular diagnostics kit for the 2019-nCoV coronavirus. The Curetis subsidiary, Ares Genetics is expecting to provide sequencing services for infection tracking and control using the Chinese company's technology starting next month and will also assist with distribution of the reagent kits to molecular testing laboratories in Europe, OpGen said.

In other sector news:

(+) Vir Biotechnology (VIR) was 7% higher after the immunology company said it was talking with manufacturers and regulators to speed up production and clearance for any potential therapy for the coronavirus. The company could know within a few weeks if any of its existing antibodies are effective against the coronavirus, CEO George Scangos said during media interviews on Wednesday although he cautioned it could take around 10 months to bring a 2019-nCoV vaccine to market.

(-) VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN) turned over 1% lower late Thursday, giving back an earlier 20% gain that followed the US Food and Drug Administration approving the investigational new drug application for its AV-101 product candidate, allowing the company to begin phase III testing of the potential treatment for dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease who are receiving levodopa-based therapies.

(-) Albireo Pharma (ALBO) dropped almost 8% after the specialty drugmaker late Wednesday priced a $40 million public offering of 1.905 million common shares at $21 apiece, or about 11.9% under its most recent closing price.

