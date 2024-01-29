Health Care Sector Update for 01/29/2024: PHG, PALI, PCVX

Health care stocks rose Monday afternoon with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.2% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.3%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, Royal Philips (PHG) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results while agreeing on a settlement with the US Food and Drug Administration over the recall of some sleep and respiratory-care products. Its shares dropped 5.8%.

Palisade Bio's (PALI) shares soared 101% after the company said that preclinical data showed its prodrug for ulcerative colitis, PALI-2108, was safe and well tolerated.

Vaxcyte (PCVX) rose past 5% after it said it has completed the enrollment for its phase 1/2 trial assessing VAX-31, a potential pneumococcal conjugate vaccine.

