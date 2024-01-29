News & Insights

Health Care Sector Update for 01/29/2024: INBS, PHG, PALI, EOLS

January 29, 2024 — 03:55 pm EST

Health care stocks rose late Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.5% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) gained 1.6%.

In corporate news, Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) shares spiked 20% after the company said its drug screening system is being used by UK timber processor and packaging company James Jones & Sons to implement a random testing program for its workers.

Royal Philips (PHG) reported weaker-than-expected Q4 results while agreeing on a settlement with the US Food and Drug Administration over the recall of some sleep and respiratory-care products. Its shares fell 5.4%.

Palisade Bio (PALI) shares soared 90% after the company said that preclinical data showed its prodrug for ulcerative colitis, PALI-2108, was safe and well tolerated.

Evolus (EOLS) shares jumped 12% after Barclays upgraded the company's stock to overweight from equalweight and raised its price target to $16 from $10.

