Health Care Sector Update for 01/29/2021: LLY, NVAX, RDY, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were higher premarket Friday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was more than 1% higher and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.05% in recent trading.

Eli Lilly (LLY) was climbing by almost 4% as it reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.75, up from $1.73 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $2.39.

Novavax (NVAX) was surging past 63% after the US vaccine maker said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 has met its primary endpoint, showing efficacy of 89.3% in a late-stage trial in the UK.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) was down more than 2%. The company Friday reported fiscal Q3 GAAP earnings of INR1.19 ($0.02) per diluted share, compared with a loss of INR34.37 a year ago.

