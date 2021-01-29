Health Care Sector Update for 01/29/2021: JNJ,NVAX,BIIB

Health care stocks were moderately lower compared with most other sectors this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1.5% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 1.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was slipping just 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) fell 4.7% after the health care conglomerate Friday said its single-shot vaccine candidate for COVID-19 was 66% effective preventing moderate to severe infections, including newly emerging coronavirus strains, with no significant safety concerns during phase III testing. The company is now hoping to file for an emergency use authorization for the vaccine in the US within the next week or so.

To the upside, Novavax (NVAX) raced almost 76% higher to its best share price since July 2015 at $235.50 after late Thursday said its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine candidate for COVID-19 showed efficacy of 89.3% during a late-stage trial in the UK. Over 50% of the cases during the study period were attributable to the now-predominant UK variant, according to the company, which also said its vaccine candidate demonstrated clinical efficacy with over 90% of the cases attributable to the South Africa escape variant during phase IIb testing in that country.

Biogen (BIIB) rose 6.5% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration extended the review period for its aducanumab investigational treatment for Alzheimer's disease by three months until June 7. Biogen had submitted additional analyses and clinical data for the drug candidate in a response to an FDA request, with the agency then needing more time for review.

