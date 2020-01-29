Health Care Sector Update for 01/29/2020: HEPA, CNAT, ANTM, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.07%

PFE: +0.29%

ABT: Flat

MRK: Flat

AMGN: Flat

Leading health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA), which was surging by more than 25% after saying its drug candidate CRV431 showed strong potential for treating liver fibrosis based on positive findings from an expanded study.

(+) Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) was jumping more than 29% after it agreed to merge with Histogen, a regenerative medicine company.

(-) Anthem (ANTM) was down more than 3% as it released its Q4 results, posting adjusted EPS of $3.88 that increased from $2.44 a year ago and topped the $3.83 average forecast from a Capital IQ survey of analysts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.