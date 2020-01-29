Health Care Sector Update for 01/29/2020: DMPI,BHVN,CNAT,HEPA

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks turned narrowly mixed ahead of Wednesday's closing bell, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.2% in Wednesday trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down less than 0.1% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

() DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI) was ahead 5.5% in late Wednesday trading after announcing the peer-reviewed publication of positive interim data from phase II testing of its VAL-083 drug candidate in patients with a newly diagnosed form of brain cancer. The study results, published in the Gliona journal, suggest that patients with newly diagnosed MGMT-unmethylated glioblastoma multiforme who have finished one treatment cycle of VAL-083 showed improved progression-free survival rate.

In other sector news:

(+) Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) rose 16% after late Tuesday saying its CRV431 drug candidate showed strong potential for treating liver fibrosis and other liver diseases during an expanded study using human liver tissue. According to the company, CRV431 prevented experimentally induced liver fibrosis during the trial to a greater extent than four other prospective treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

(+) Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) climbed 12% on Wednesday after the biotechnology company working to develop liver medications agreed to a reverse merger with privately-held regenerative medicines company Histogen valuing Conatus at about $35.1 million. The combined company will be renamed Histogen and be run by Histogen's current management team. It also will seek a new ticker symbol to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

(-) Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) tumbled over 9% after the specialty drugmaker priced a $250 million public offering of 4.8 million shares at $51.75 each, representing an 8.3% discount to Tuesday's closing price.

