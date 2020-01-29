Health Care Sector Update for 01/29/2020: BHVN,CNAT,HEPA

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.74%

PFE -1.11%

ABT +0.45%

MRK +1.77%

AMGN +1.19%

Health care stocks were moderately higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.3% in Wednesday trade while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 also were up almost 0.3% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was up 0.3%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) tumbled almost 9% after the specialty drugmaker priced a $250 million public offering of 4.8 million shares at $51.75 each, representing an 8.3% discount to Tueday's closing price.

In other sector news:

(+) Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) climbed over 20% on Wednesday after the biotechnology company working to develop liver medications agreed to a reverse merger with privately held regenerative medicines company Histogen valuing Conatus at about $35.1 million. The combined company will be renamed Histogen and be run by Histogen's current management team. It also will seek a new ticker symbol to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select market.

(+) Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) rose 24% after late Tuesday saying its CRV431 drug candidate showed strong potential for treating liver fibrosis and other liver diseases during an expanded study using human liver tissue. According to the company, CRV431 prevented experimentally induced liver fibrosis during the trial to a greater extent than four other prospective treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

