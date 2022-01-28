US Markets
PRVB

Health Care Sector Update for 01/28/2022: PRVB, PODD, CALT, XLV, IBB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently 0.12% higher while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping by 0.38%.

Provention Bio (PRVB) was advancing by more than 10% after saying it plans to resubmit its teplizumab biologics license application following a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Insulet (PODD) was gaining more than 12% in value after the company received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System for individuals aged six years and older with type 1 diabetes.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) was rallying nearly 8% after saying it has begun the commercial launch of Tarpeyo for the treatment of IgA nephropathy, which is a rare, progressive autoimmune disease.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRVB PODD CALT XLV IBB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular