Health Care Sector Update for 01/28/2022: PRVB, PODD, CALT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed pre-bell Friday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently 0.12% higher while the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was slipping by 0.38%.

Provention Bio (PRVB) was advancing by more than 10% after saying it plans to resubmit its teplizumab biologics license application following a meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration.

Insulet (PODD) was gaining more than 12% in value after the company received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System for individuals aged six years and older with type 1 diabetes.

Calliditas Therapeutics (CALT) was rallying nearly 8% after saying it has begun the commercial launch of Tarpeyo for the treatment of IgA nephropathy, which is a rare, progressive autoimmune disease.

