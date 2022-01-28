Health Care Sector Update for 01/28/2022: PODD,IMAB,NVAX

Health care stocks were moderately higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.6% and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) up 0.7%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.4%.

In company news, Insulet (PODD) rose almost 15% after the medical device company was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration to begin sale of its Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system for individuals aged six years and older with type 1 diabetes. Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless automated delivery device integrated with Insulet's Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitoring System and a smartphone app to automatically adjust insulin levels and helping protect patients against highs or lows.

I-Mab (IMAB) gained 7% on Friday after announcing a new partnership agreement with the Hangzhou Qiantang New Area to produce its biologics and medications in China and accelerate commercialization efforts.

Novavax (NVAX) climbed more than 11% after it announced an advance purchase agreement to supply 5 million doses of its NVX-CoV2373 vaccine candidate for COVID-19 to the Israeli health ministry. The deal also includes an option for Israel to buy an additional 5 million doses.

