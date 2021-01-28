Health Care Sector Update for 01/28/2021: ZYME, DHR, BGNE, XLF, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing premarket Thursday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was gaining 0.66% in value and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently up 0.41%.

Zymeworks (ZYME) was slipping past 20% even after saying it has begun enrolling patients into the expansion cohort portion of its phase 1 clinical trial for the novel HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate.

Danaher (DHR) was marginally declining even as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.08 per diluted share, up from $1.28 per share a year ago, beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $1.87 per share.

BeiGene (BGNE) was over 1% higher after saying its Phase 3 trial in patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) met its primary endpoint of overall survival.

