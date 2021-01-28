Health Care Sector Update for 01/28/2021: UBER,EYPT,ABMD,VCYT

Health care stocks were ending mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Uber Technologies (UBER) rose 8.1% after the ride-hailing and delivery company Thursday announced plans to expand its on-demand prescription delivery service in New York City. The move follows successful pilot programs in Dallas, Houston and Austin, Texas. The new service cannot deliver controlled substances or prescriptions paid for in full or partly by Medicare, Medicaid or other government healthcare programs.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) rose 13% after Thursday saying it dosed the first patient in a phase I study evaluating the safety and efficacy of its EYP-1901 drug candidate as a potential treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EyePoint is expecting to enroll another 12 patients, with initial data from the trial during the second half of the year.

Truist Starts Veracyte (VCYT) was 9.8% higher after Truist Thursday began coverage of the genomic diagnostics company with a buy stock rating and a $61 price target.

Abiomed (ABMD) climbed 8.8% after the implantable heart-assist device Thursday reported Q3 net income of $1.35 per share, down from $1.51 per share during the same quarter in 2019 but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.12 per share. Revenue rose 4.6% year-over-year to $231.7 million, also beating the $226.3 million Street view.

