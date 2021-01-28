US Markets
UBER

Health Care Sector Update for 01/28/2021: UBER,EYPT,ABMD,VCYT

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were ending mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 1.9%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 0.6%.

In company news, Uber Technologies (UBER) rose 8.1% after the ride-hailing and delivery company Thursday announced plans to expand its on-demand prescription delivery service in New York City. The move follows successful pilot programs in Dallas, Houston and Austin, Texas. The new service cannot deliver controlled substances or prescriptions paid for in full or partly by Medicare, Medicaid or other government healthcare programs.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) rose 13% after Thursday saying it dosed the first patient in a phase I study evaluating the safety and efficacy of its EYP-1901 drug candidate as a potential treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EyePoint is expecting to enroll another 12 patients, with initial data from the trial during the second half of the year.

Truist Starts Veracyte (VCYT) was 9.8% higher after Truist Thursday began coverage of the genomic diagnostics company with a buy stock rating and a $61 price target.

Abiomed (ABMD) climbed 8.8% after the implantable heart-assist device Thursday reported Q3 net income of $1.35 per share, down from $1.51 per share during the same quarter in 2019 but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.12 per share. Revenue rose 4.6% year-over-year to $231.7 million, also beating the $226.3 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UBER EYPT ABMD VCYT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular