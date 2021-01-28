Health Care Sector Update for 01/28/2021: EYPT,ABMD,VCYT

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 2.0% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF also was up 2.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was climbing 1.2%.

In company news, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) rose over 13% after Thursday saying it dosed the first patient in a phase I study evaluating the safety and efficacy of its EYP-1901 drug candidate as a potential treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration. EyePoint is expecting to enroll another 12 patients, with initial data from the trial during the second half of the year.

Abiomed (ABMD) climbed 9.3% after the implantable heart-assist device Thursday reported Q3 net income of $1.35 per share, down from $1.51 per share during the same quarter in 2019 but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.12 per share. Revenue rose 4.6% year-over-year to $231.7 million, also beating the $226.3 million Street view.

Truist Starts Veracyte (VCYT) was 8.5% higher after Truist Thursday began coverage of the genomic diagnostics company with a buy stock rating and a $61 price target.

