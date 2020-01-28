US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/28/2020: XLRN, PHG, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: Flat

PFE: -2.02%

ABT: +0.32%

MRK: Flat

AMGN: +0.48%

Leading health care stocks were mixed pre-market Tuesday.

Early movers include:

(+) Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), which was surging more than 50% after saying the Pulsar phase 2 trial of its sotatercept therapy met its primary and secondary endpoints in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension.

(-) Royal Philips (PHG) was down more than 3% after posting a Q4 adjusted EPS of EUR0.83 ($0.91), up from EUR0.76 a year ago and in line with the average estimate of EUR0.83 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ. Philips also announced a review of strategic options for the future ownership of its domestic appliances business and the start of the separation process for the segment.

(-) Pfizer (PFE) was declining by nearly 2% as it posted Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $0.55, down from $0.63 in the same quarter a year ago. The drug maker's result was below the Capital IQ-compiled consensus forecast of $0.58 per share.

