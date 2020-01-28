Health Care Sector Update for 01/28/2020: SURF,XLRN,GNPX

Top Health Care Stocks

Health care stocks were rising, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.6% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were up 0.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was advancing slightly more than 1.0%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) Surface Oncology (SURF) turned 5.5% lower this afternoon, giving back a 15.5% advance earlier Tuesday after the oncology therapies company said it plans to idle about 35% of its workforce to preserve enough money to extend its operations into the second half of 2022. Late Monday, the firm also said the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the start of phase I testing of its SRF617 and SRF388 antibody cancer treatments. The company expects to report initial clinical updates for SRF617 and SRF388 before the end of the year.

In other sector news:

(+) Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) climbed 44.5% on Tuesday after the firm said its sotatercept drug candidate met its primary and secondary endpoints during phase II testing in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in pulmonary vascular resistance after 24 week compared with a placebo. Sotatercept was well tolerated, the company said.

(+) Genprex (GNPX) climbed more than 3% after the oncology company said it closed on an $8 million public offering of 7.62 million shares at $1.05 each. It expects to use the net proceeds to advance its lead clinical programs in patients with non-small cell lung cancer as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes.

