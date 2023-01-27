Health Care Sector Update for 01/27/2023: NMRD,ARGX,RDHL

Health care stocks were mostly lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) both falling 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, also was climbing less than 0.1%.

In company news, Nemaura Medical (NMRD) plunged as much as 41% after the diagnostic medical device company Friday announced plans for an $8.4 million direct offering of nearly 4.8 million common shares priced at $1.75 each, or 39% under its most recent closing price. The two institutional investors also received 66-month warrants to buy an equal number of shares exercisable at $2 per share through a concurrent private placement.

Argenx (ARGX) was fractionally higher in Friday trading, erasing an early 3% slide, after the Dutch biopharmaceuticals company said the US Food and Drug Administration has extended its review of a biologics license application for the company's efgartigimod drug candidate for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis until June so the agency can examine additional data recently delivered.

RedHill BioPharma (RDHL) shares rallied on Friday, surging almost 27% following a muted session on Thursday despite the company saying the US Patent and Trademark Office issued a notice of allowance covering its RHB-204 investigational treatment for pulmonary Mycobacterium avium Complex disease. The new patent covers the company's oral fixed-dose combination - now in phase 3 testing - along with the associated kits and methods developed for treating the bacterial lung disease, protecting RHB-204 through 2041.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.