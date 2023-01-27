Health Care Sector Update for 01/27/2023: KERN, NMRD, ARGX, RDHL

Health care stocks were mostly lower Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.3% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) were falling 0.7%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), however, was climbing 0.3%.

In company news, Akerna (KERN) slid 30% after the company announced plans to merge with Gryphon Digital Mining through an all-stock transaction that will give Gryphon shareholders roughly 93% of the combined companies.

Nemaura Medical (NMRD) plunged 42% after the diagnostic medical device company plans for an $8.4 million direct offering of nearly 4.8 million shares priced at $1.75 each, or 39% under its most recent closing price. The two institutional investors also received warrants to buy an equal number of shares exercisable at $2 per share through a concurrent private placement.

Argenx (ARGX) was 0.3% lower, erasing an early 3% slide, after the Dutch biopharmaceuticals company said the US Food and Drug Administration has extended its review of a biologics license application for the company's efgartigimod drug candidate for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis until June so the agency can examine additional data recently delivered.

RedHill BioPharma (RDHL) shares rallied, surging over 14% following a muted session on Thursday despite the company saying the US Patent and Trademark Office issued a notice of allowance covering its RHB-204 investigational treatment for pulmonary Mycobacterium avium Complex disease.

