Health Care Sector Update for 01/27/2023: HCA, ARGX, REGN, SNY, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was 0.1% lower and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) reported Q4 earnings of $7.28 per share, up from $5.75 a year earlier. Excluding gains on sales of facilities, adjusted earnings were $4.64 per share, up from $4.42 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had forecast Q4 GAAP earnings of $4.80 and adjusted earnings of $4.79. HCA Healthcare was down 5.8% recently.

Argenx (ARGX) was down more than 3.1% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has extended the review of a biologics license application for subcutaneous efgartigimod for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disease, in adult patients to June 20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) was up 0.3% after the company and Sanofi (SNY) said a European Medicines Agency committee has recommended expanded approval for Dupixent, or dupilumab, in the European Union to treat severe atopic dermatitis in children aged six months to five years old who are candidates for systemic therapy.

