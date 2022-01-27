Health Care Sector Update for 01/27/2022: OCGN,GLPG,EPZM,CNMD

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index and the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) both rising 0.4%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was falling 1.4%.

In company news, Ocugen (OCGN) was falling 6.7% this afternoon, giving back a more than 6% advance earlier Thursday that followed the biopharmaceuticals company saying it signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a manufacturing facility in Belleville, Ontario, from Liminal Bioscience (LMNL) for an undisclosed amount. Liminal shares also were 5.7% lower.

Epizyme (EPZM) shares fell over 46% on Thursday to touch a record low of $1.02 a share after the epigenetic medicines company priced an $85 million stock offering of nearly 56.7 million shares at $1.50 per share, or 21% under its last closing price.

Galapagos (GLPG) rose almost 23% after the biotechnology company named Paul Stoffels, the former chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), to be its new CEO, succeeding Onno van de Stolpe following the company co-founder's planned retirement on April 1.

CONMED (CNMD) climbed 7.1% after the medical device company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.07 per share, up from $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.