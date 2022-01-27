Health Care Sector Update for 01/27/2022: HCA, CI, CNC, ATRA, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were edging up premarket Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) was 0.38% higher while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) 0.3% higher.

HCA Healthcare (HCA) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $4.42 per diluted share, up from $4.13 per diluted share a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $4.52. HCA was declining more than 6% recently.

Cigna (CI) was in preliminary talks to potentially acquire fellow health insurance company Centene (CNC) late last year, but nothing serious materialized, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Centene shares were climbing past 1% recently.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) said it has agreed to sell its T-Cell Operations and Manufacturing facility in Thousand Oaks, California, for $100 million upfront while retaining current manufacturing and quality staff at the site. Atara Biotherapeutics shares were recently up more than 6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.