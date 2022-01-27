US Markets
GLPG

Health Care Sector Update for 01/27/2022: GLPG,EPZM,CNMD

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Health care stocks were mostly higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) also was up 0.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index, however, was falling 0.2%.

In company news, Galapagos (GLPG) rose over 20% after the biotechnology company Thursday named Paul Stoffels, the former chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), to be its new CEO, succeeding Onno van de Stolpe following the company co-founder's planned retirement on April 1.

CONMED (CNMD) climbed 7.1% after the medical device company reported non-GAAP Q4 net income of $1.07 per share, up from $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share.

Epizyme (EPZM) shares fell over 46% on Thursday to touch a record low of $1.02 a share after the epigenetic medicines company priced an $85 million stock offering of nearly 56.7 million shares at $1.50 per share, or 21% under its last closing price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLPG EPZM CNMD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular