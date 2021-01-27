Health Care Sector Update for 01/27/2021: ONCS,AUPH,ARMP,INVA,TMBR

Health care stocks fell hard on Wednesday, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling over 2.7% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 3.1% this afternoon.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was slipping 3.1%.

In company news, OncoSec Medical (ONCS) fell 2.2% after Wednesday saying it has dosed several health subjects in a phase I study of its CORVax12 vaccine candidate for the virus causing COVID-19. The study is eventually expected to enroll up to 36 subjects and the safety and immunogenicity of CORVax12.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) slipped 6% despite SVB Leerink Wednesday raising its price target for the drugmaker's shares by $4 to $28 apiece and reiterating its outperform rating for its stock.

To the upside, Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) was 1.9% higher, recovering from a nearly 8% decline earlier Wednesday that followed the biotechnology company saying it was selling $20 million of its common shares and warrants to specialty drugmaker and majority shareholder Innoviva (INVA). Net proceeds will fund ongoing development of Armata's bacteriophage programs and general corporate purposes. Innoviva shares were fractionally higher this afternoon, also reversing a prior slide.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) rose 6.9% after naming Alan Mendelsohn to be its new chief medical officer, succeeding Amir Tavakkol, who stepped down as chief scientific officer. Mendelsohn previously had been the associate vice president for dermatology medical affairs at Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries.

