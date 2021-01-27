US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/27/2021: ABT, SRNE, ANTM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were down in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) were declining by more than 1% recently.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was gaining over 1% in value after posting Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.45, up from $0.95 a year earlier. The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for EPS of $1.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) was up more than 3% after it released positive preliminary results of a phase 1b study evaluating the efficacy and safety of human allogeneic adipose-derived mesenchymal stem cell infusions for patients with COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress and acute respiratory distress syndrome.

Anthem (ANTM) was declining by over 2% as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.54 per share, down from $3.88 a year ago.The average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ was for EPS of $2.53.

