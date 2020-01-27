Health Care Sector Update for 01/27/2020: NNVC,VIVO,CRSP

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ +0.36%

PFE +0.83%

ABT -0.80%

MRK +0.09%

AMGN -0.90%

Health care stocks were falling in recent trade, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining about 0.5% while shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down 0.6% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was sinking 0.6%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(+) NanoViricides (NNVC) soared Monday, earlier climbing 110% to its best share price since March 2018 at $17.77 each, after the anti-viral therapies company late Friday completed an $8.625 million public offering of 2.875 million common shares, which includes the underwriter exercising its over-allotment option, at $3 apiece, or 64.5% under Friday's closing price. The $7.78 million in net proceeds will be used to fund general corporate purposes along with funding ongoing operations and repaying certain accounts owed to related parties.

In other sector news:

(+) Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) rose 21.5% shares on Monday after the diagnostic test kit seller said it has seen significant increase in demand for its Lyo-Ready One-Step RT-qPCR mix kit as labs in China work to develop screening assays for coronavirus. The company also said its manufacturing team is working to supply the reagents needed to detect the virus.

(-) CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) fell almost% after a new regulatory filing showed German pharmaceuticals giant Bayer AG recently cut its equity interest in the gene editing company by about 632,100 sharees and lowered its ownership stake to nearly 3.69 million shares, or about 6.1% of its outstanding stock. Bayer earlier this month said it sold about 1.39 million CRISPR shares between Dec. 18 to Jan 8, reducing its stake to around 7.1%.

