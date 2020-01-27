Health Care Sector Update for 01/27/2020: INO, ALXN, ACHN, RDY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: -0.55%

PFE: -0.80%

ABT: -1.50%

MRK: -0.70%

AMGN: -0.93%

Health care majors were retreating pre-bell Monday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO), which was still up more than 29% after the company Thursday said it was awarded a grant of up to $9 million to develop a vaccine against the newly emerged strain of coronavirus.

(+) Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN) was gaining more than 14% in value after saying it expects to close its sale to Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) "as soon as practicable" after the US Federal Trade Commission on Friday granted early termination of the waiting period with respect to the sale.

(+) Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY) was advancing by more than 4% even as it booked a net loss of INR34.37 ($0.48) per diluted share for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a net income of INR29.21 a year earlier.

