Health Care Sector Update for 01/27/2020: GSHD,UEPS,BOH

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -0.48%

BAC -1.80%

WFC -0.92%

C -2.32%

USB -0.48%

Financial stocks were broadly mixed in Monday trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sinking 1.1% while the shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were falling 1.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead just 0.2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) climbed 6% after the insurance carrier Monday issued preliminary results for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, expecting between $20.1 million to $20.3 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $20 million in revenue for the final three months of 2019. Q4 sales grew between 37% and 38% compared with year-ago levels while total written premiums increased by 45% to $196 million, the company said.

In other sector news:

(+) Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) climbed almost 12% on Monday after disclosing plans to sell its KSNET payment processing unit in South Korea to Stonebridge Capital and Payletter for about $237 million. Net 1 is expecting the deal will increase liquidity and "allows management to further focus on its core strategy of providing fintech solutions for the underbanked in South Africa, Africa, Europe and other emerging economies."

(-) Bank of Hawaii (BOH) was edging lower, swinging between small gains and losses after Monday reporting Q4 financial results exceeding analysts projections. The bank holding company earned $1.46 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31, improving on a $1.30 per share profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.10 per share. Revenue rose to $171.6 million, up from $166.1 million a year ago, also topping the $170.6 million Street view.

