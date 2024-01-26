Health Care Sector Update for 01/26/2024: PTCT, TVTX, APLS, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) flat and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4% recently.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) was almost 10% lower after saying the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a negative opinion following the re-examination procedure for the conditional marketing authorization of Translarna.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) was up more than 2% after saying it entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Renalys Pharma to develop and commercialize its sparsentan rare progressive kidney disease therapy in several Asian countries.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) was marginally declining after saying the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gave a negative opinion on the company's pegcetacoplan investigational intravitreal.

