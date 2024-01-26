News & Insights

US Markets
PTCT

Health Care Sector Update for 01/26/2024: PTCT, TVTX, APLS, XLV, IBB

January 26, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Friday, with the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) flat and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) up 0.4% recently.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) was almost 10% lower after saying the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use issued a negative opinion following the re-examination procedure for the conditional marketing authorization of Translarna.

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) was up more than 2% after saying it entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Renalys Pharma to develop and commercialize its sparsentan rare progressive kidney disease therapy in several Asian countries.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) was marginally declining after saying the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use gave a negative opinion on the company's pegcetacoplan investigational intravitreal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTCT
TVTX
APLS
XLV
IBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.