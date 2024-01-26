News & Insights

US Markets
CRBP

Health Care Sector Update for 01/26/2024: CRBP, PCSA, APRE, LNTH

January 26, 2024 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.1%.

In corporate news, Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) soared 247% after the company said its CRB-701 next-generation antibody conjugate showed "encouraging safety and efficacy" in people who have tested positive for Nectin-4 tumors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) said Friday it priced a public offering of 1.6 million shares and warrants to buy up to 1.6 million of its common stock for gross proceeds of about $7 million. Its shares sank 25%.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) filed Friday a shelf registration statement covering the potential sale of up to $150 million of its securities from time to time in one or more offerings. Its shares fell 4.6%.

Lantheus (LNTH) said Friday it's being sued by two Novartis (NVS) entities for patent infringement in connection to a generic drug used to treat certain neuroendocrine tumors. Lantheus shares were up 0.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRBP
PCSA
APRE
LNTH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.