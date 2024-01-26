Health Care Sector Update for 01/26/2024: CRBP, PCSA, APRE, LNTH

Health care stocks were higher late Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.8% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) adding 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) shed 0.1%.

In corporate news, Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) soared 247% after the company said its CRB-701 next-generation antibody conjugate showed "encouraging safety and efficacy" in people who have tested positive for Nectin-4 tumors.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) said Friday it priced a public offering of 1.6 million shares and warrants to buy up to 1.6 million of its common stock for gross proceeds of about $7 million. Its shares sank 25%.

Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) filed Friday a shelf registration statement covering the potential sale of up to $150 million of its securities from time to time in one or more offerings. Its shares fell 4.6%.

Lantheus (LNTH) said Friday it's being sued by two Novartis (NVS) entities for patent infringement in connection to a generic drug used to treat certain neuroendocrine tumors. Lantheus shares were up 0.3%.

