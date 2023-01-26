Health Care Sector Update for 01/26/2023: FNA, EVO, JNJ, AZN, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.23% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.01% higher recently.

Paragon 28 (FNA) stock was shedding nearly 15% in value after it priced a public offering of 6.5 million common shares at $17 per share.

Evotec (EVO) shares were up more than 5% after saying it is working with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Biotech to develop immune-based therapies for cancer.

AstraZeneca (AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo said Enhertu received the European Commission's approval as monotherapy for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic HER2 low breast cancer in adults who previously underwent chemotherapy or developed disease recurrence within six months of adjuvant chemotherapy administration. AstraZeneca was marginally higher recently.

