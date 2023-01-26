US Markets
FNA

Health Care Sector Update for 01/26/2023: FNA, EVO, JNJ, AZN, XLV, IBB

January 26, 2023 — 09:11 am EST

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Health care stocks were advancing pre-bell Thursday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was up 0.23% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was 0.01% higher recently.

Paragon 28 (FNA) stock was shedding nearly 15% in value after it priced a public offering of 6.5 million common shares at $17 per share.

Evotec (EVO) shares were up more than 5% after saying it is working with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) subsidiary Janssen Biotech to develop immune-based therapies for cancer.

AstraZeneca (AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo said Enhertu received the European Commission's approval as monotherapy for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic HER2 low breast cancer in adults who previously underwent chemotherapy or developed disease recurrence within six months of adjuvant chemotherapy administration. AstraZeneca was marginally higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FNA
EVO
JNJ
AZN
XLV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.