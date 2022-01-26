Health Care Sector Update for 01/26/2022: IMCR, ABT, ANTM, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Wednesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.27% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently advancing by more than 1%.

Immunocore Holdings (IMCR) was rallying nearly 12% after saying the US Food and Drug Administration has approved its Kimmtrak T cell receptor therapeutic for the treatment of a rare and aggressive form of skin cancer that affects the eye.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was down more than 3% as it reported Q4 adjusted diluted earnings of $1.32 per share, compared with $1.45 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.21.

Anthem (ANTM) reported a Q4 adjusted income of $5.14 per share, up from $2.54 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected $5.12. Anthem was slightly gaining recently.

