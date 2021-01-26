US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/26/2021: JNJ, NVS, MYOV, PFE, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.19% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was recently 0.21% higher.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was advancing by more than 2% as it posted Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.86, down from $1.88 a year earlier. That result came above the $1.83 average estimate of analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Novartis AG (NVS) was slipping past 3% even as it reported Q4 adjusted profit of $1.34 per share, up from $1.32 per share in the prior year period but missing the $1.39 per share average Street estimate based on Capital IQ data.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV) and Pfizer (PFE) said the phase 3 long-term extension study of the investigational relugolix combination therapy in women with endometriosis showed "clinically meaningful reductions" in dysmenorrhea, or menstrual pain, and non-menstrual pelvic pain. MYOV shares were rallying by more than 6% while PFE shares were flat in recent trading.

