Health Care Sector Update for 01/26/2021: CRTX,KRMD,ECOR,RYTM

Health care stocks still were edging lower this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 0.3% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also continued to sinking, dropping 1.7% shortly before Tuesday's closing price.

In company news, Cortexyme (CRTX) climbed almost 18% after saying it has sufficient resources to fund the company through the end of 2023 and also said it exceeded the enrollment target for a trial to determine whether its atuzaginstat drug candidate can slow or half the progression of Alzheimer's disease. Cortexyme is expecting a final data read-out from the study by the end of the year.

ElectroCore (ECOR) rose over 11% after the medical device company Tuesday said it has signed an exclusive, three-year agreement with RSK Medical to distribute its gammaCore Sapphire vagus nerve stimulator for headache disorders in Canada. The contract will begin as soon as the device is registered by Health Canada.

To the downside, Repro-Med Systems (KRMD) dropped more than 16% after late Monday naming board member and former Medical Specialties Distributors executive chairman Jim Beck as interim CEO following the resignation of Don Pettigrew after nearly two years in the post. The move coincided with the portable medical device company also saying it generated about $24 million in FY20 revenue, up 3.4% over the prior year but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus expecting $25.2 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) was nearly 13% lower, easing from a more than 10% rise earlier Tuesday to a best-ever $43.23 a share that followed the drugmaker saying more than a third of the genetically obese patients treated with its setmelanotide medication lost a statistically significant 5% or more in weight after 12 weeks during phase II testing.

