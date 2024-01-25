Health Care Sector Update for 01/25/2024: LVTX, MRK, VERA, OCUL

Health care stocks were declining Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) down 0.8%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.5%.

In corporate news, Lava Therapeutics (LVTX) surged more than 36% after it said Thursday it has entered into a collaboration with Merck (MRK) to evaluate Lava-1207 Gammabody plus Merck's Keytruda to treat prostate cancer.

Vera Therapeutics (VERA) soared 42% after the company reported "positive" data from the open-label extension period of its phase 2b trial of atacicept in patients with IgA nephropathy, a kidney disorder.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) jumped 9.5% after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration approved a special protocol assessment agreement modification for its phase 3 trial of axitinib intravitreal implant to treat wet age-related macular degeneration.

