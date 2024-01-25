News & Insights

CYH

Health Care Sector Update for 01/25/2024: CYH, PCSA, LVTX, VERA

January 25, 2024 — 03:47 pm EST

Health care stocks were declining late Thursday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index down 0.7% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) falling 0.5%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Community Health Systems (CYH) faces a lawsuit from the Federal Trade Commission to block the sale of two North Carolina hospitals to Novant Health for $320 million. Community Health shares were rising 6.7%.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) shares soared 118% after the company said Thursday it successfully completed the safety tolerability assessment in a phase 1b trial of next generation capecitabine.

Vera Therapeutics (VERA) jumped 56% after the company reported "positive" data from the open-label extension period of its phase 2b trial of atacicept in patients with IgA nephropathy, a kidney disorder.

Lava Therapeutics (LVTX) surged 34% after it said Thursday it has entered into a collaboration with Merck (MRK) to evaluate Lava-1207 Gammabody plus Merck's Keytruda to treat prostate cancer.

