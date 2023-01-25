Health Care Sector Update for 01/25/2023: PGEN,ISRG,ABT,SNOA

Health care stocks were ending little changed this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index climbing 0.1% and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) ahead less than 0.1%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was slipping 0.1%.

In company news, Precigen (PGEN) plunged over 22% after the cellular therapies company overnight priced a $75 million public offering of nearly 42.9 million common shares at $1.75 each, or slightly more than 20% under Tuesday's closing price. Precigen is expecting to use the net proceeds to fund product development, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) retreated 5.5% after the surgical and diagnostic devices company reported a decline in its adjusted net income for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, falling to $1.23 per share compared with $1.29 per share during the year-ago period and lagging Wall Street expectations for a $1.25 per share non-GAAP profit.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) fell 1.6% after the pharmaceutical and medical device company reported lower non-GAAP Q4 net income, falling to $1.03 per share during the three months ended Dec. 31 from $1.32 per share during the same quarter in 2021 but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.93 per share. Net sales declined 12% year-over-year to $10.09 billion, also exceeding the $9.69 billion Street view.

Among gainers, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) raced almost 38% higher after Wednesday, saying the Defense Logistics Agency has approved a distribution and pricing registration agreement for the company's Microcyn wound-care products, clearing the way for Sonoma and its privately held distribution partner, EMC Pharma, to sign supply contracts with agencies throughout the federal government as well as state and local prison systems.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.