Health Care Sector Update for 01/25/2023: AUPH, ISRG, ABT, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were mixed premarket Wednesday. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was slipping by 0.62% and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was recently inactive.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) rose by nearly 8% after saying the US Patent and Trademark Office issued a notice of allowance for its patent application covering a treatment for lupus nephritis.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) fell by nearly 9% after it reported Q4 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $1.23 a share, down from $1.29 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.25.

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) was more than 2% lower after it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $1.03 per diluted share, down from $1.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.93.

