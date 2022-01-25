Health Care Sector Update for 01/25/2022: JNJ, AERI, AIM, MDRX, IMRA

Health care stocks were flat to lower during premarket activity on Tuesday. The Health Care SPDR (XLV) declined 0.8% and the iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was flat.

In company news, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) posted Q4 adjusted earnings Tuesday of $2.13, up from $1.86 a year earlier. Revenue totaled $24.8 billion, up from $22.48 billion in the previous year. Shares of the drugmaker were 0.4% lower.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) advanced 6.4% on projecting Q4 revenue of $390 million to $395 million. The company also initiated a $250 million share buyback program without a termination date.

AIM ImmunoTech (AIM) was 3.4% higher after reporting positive data from a phase 1/2 study of intraperitoneal chemo-immunotherapy in advanced recurrent ovarian cancer.

Imara (IMRA) climbed 2.6% U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for tovinontrine, paving the way for its phase 2 study as a potential treatment of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

