Health Care Sector Update for 01/25/2021: OCX,BNR,MRNA,BBIO

Health care stocks were moderately higher, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was climbing 0.8%.

In company news, OncoCyte (OCX) raced nearly 21% higher after the molecular diagnostics company announced an exclusive deal with Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) to license its DetermaRx early-stage lung cancer test in China. The agreement includes up to $6 million in payments during the first year as well as ongoing per-test fees, Oncocyte said. Burning Rock shares were down 5.4%.

Moderna (MRNA) climbed 9.5% after Monday saying new data show its COVID-19 vaccine produced neutralizing titers against all key emerging variants tested, including the ones first identified in the UK and South Africa. The drugmaker also said it will evaluate the immunological benefit of boosting the vaccine with strain-specific spike proteins.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) fell 4.6% after the specialty drugmaker Monday disclosed plans for a $400 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in 2029. Net proceeds will fund general corporate activities, including ongoing research and development and clinical trials of its drug candidates as well as debt repayment and the potential acquisition of complementary businesses, products, services and technologies.

