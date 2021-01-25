Health Care Sector Update for 01/25/2021: BNGO,OCX,BNR,MRNA,BBIO

Health care stocks were moderately higher in late Monday trading, with the NYSE Health Care Index rising 0.4% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF was up 0.5%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was 1.4% higher this afternoon, extending its early gains.

In company news, Bionano Genomic (BNGO) rallied Monday, at one point climbing over 39% to a best-ever $13.65 a share, after saying underwriters for its Jan. 20 public offering of more than 33.3 million common shares fully exercised their overallotment option to buy just over 5 million shares at $6 apiece, generating an extra $30 million for the genome analytics company and increasing the total gross proceeds from the deal to $230 million. The new funds will support the company's growth strategy, repaying debt, research and development, and other general corporate purposes.

OncoCyte (OCX) raced more than 22% higher after the molecular diagnostics company announced an exclusive deal with Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) to license its DetermaRx early-stage lung cancer test in China. The agreement includes up to $6 million in payments during the first year as well as ongoing per-test fees, Oncocyte said. Burning Rock shares were down 5.4%.

Moderna (MRNA) climbed over 12% after Monday saying new data show its COVID-19 vaccine produced neutralizing titers against all key emerging variants tested, including the ones first identified in the UK and South Africa. The drugmaker also said it will evaluate the immunological benefit of boosting the vaccine with strain-specific spike proteins.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) fell 5.7% after the specialty drugmaker Monday disclosed plans for a $400 million private placement of convertible senior notes maturing in 2029. Net proceeds will fund general corporate activities, including ongoing research and development and clinical trials of its drug candidates as well as debt repayment and the potential acquisition of complementary businesses, products, services, and technologies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.