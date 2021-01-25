US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/25/2021: AUPH, PHG, MRK, IBB, XLV

Health care stocks were climbing premarket Monday. The iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (IBB) was 0.80 higher and the Health Care SPDR (XLV) was up 0.03% in recent trading.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) was gaining more than 35% in value after saying the Food and Drug Administration has approved Lupkynis as treatment for a kidney disease called lupus nephritis in combination with the standard of care.

Philips (PHG) was over 1% higher as it reported Q4 adjusted earnings of EUR0.94 ($1.15) per share, up from EUR0.83 in the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ forecast from two analysts of EUR0.83.

Merck (MRK) was down almost 1% after saying it will stop development of COVID-19 vaccine candidates V590 and V591 after preliminary data showed inferior immune responses against SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the respiratory disease.

