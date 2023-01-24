US Markets
Health Care Sector Update for 01/24/2023: DHR, JNJ, ALVO, IBB, XLV

January 24, 2023 — 09:10 am EST

Health care stocks were flat to lower pre-bell Tuesday. The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) was inactive and the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was recently down 0.5%.

Danaher (DHR) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.87 per diluted share, up from $2.69 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $2.55. Danaher was slipping 3.5% recently.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.35 per diluted share, up from adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted earnings of $2.24 per share. Johnson & Johnson was recently down 1.4%.

Alvotech (ALVO) was up 0.6% after the company and GlobalOne Healthcare subsidiary Bioventure said the Saudi Food & Drug Authority has approved the manufacturing and distribution of AVT02, which is commonly indicated for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and many other inflammatory diseases.

