Health Care Sector Update for 01/24/2023: BIAF, JNJ, TGTX, AXLA

Health care stocks edged above their midday lows, with the NYSE Health Care Index sinking 0.8% Tuesday afternoon while the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLV) was down 0.9%.

The iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) also was edging down 0.2%.

In company news, bioAffinity Technologies (BIAF) raced 80% higher after the cancer diagnostics company said its non-invasive CyPath Lung platform showed 92% sensitivity and 87% specificity during recent testing in high-risk patients, with the results "similar to far more invasive procedures currently (being) used."

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) was slipping 0.1% after reporting a 4.4% sales decline for its Q4 ended Dec. 31, falling to $23.71 billion on a year-over-year drop in COVID-19 vaccine sales and foreign currency headwinds. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had been expecting $23.9 billion in Q4 revenue.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) gained over 14% after Evercore ISI increased its price target for the monoclonal antibodies company's shares by $9 to $25 and reiterated its outperform rating for the stock.

Axcella Therapeutics (AXLA) climbed over 43% after saying UK regulators have provided guidance to registration of its AXA1125 drug candidate in the treatment of Long COVID Fatigue. Axcella also said it has submitted an investigational new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration ahead of expected phase 2b/3 testing of AXA1125.

