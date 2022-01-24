Health Care Sector Update for 01/24/2022: PFE, OPKO, PHG, MDWD, XLV, IBB

Health care stocks were retreating pre-bell Monday as the Health Care SPDR (XLV) and the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) were recently down more than 1%.

Pfizer (PFE) and OPKO Health (OPK) said they were reviewing the complete response letter issued by the US Food and Drug Administration after reviewing the biologics license application for their somatrogon genetic candidate, an investigational, long-acting recombinant human growth hormone for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency in children. Pfizer shares were slipping past 4% while Opko Health shares were recently shedding more than 15%.

Royal Philips (PHG) shares were declining by more than 4% after is posted Q4 diluted earnings of EUR 0.18 per share ($0.20), down from EUR 0.66 a year earlier. Adjusted income from continuing operations was EUR 0.57 per share. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EUR 0.62 per share.

MediWound (MDWD) shares were more than 5% higher as it unveiled "positive" topline results from its US Phase 2 clinical study of EscharEx for the debridement of venous leg ulcers. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that patients treated with EscharEx had a statistically significant higher incidence of complete debridement versus the gel vehicle, the company said in a regulatory filing.

