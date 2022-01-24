Health Care Sector Update for 01/24/2022: AIKI,MDWD,TLSA,OPK,PFE

Health care stocks were sliding this afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index falling 2.1% while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF (XLV) was declining 1.8%.

The Nasdaq Biotechnology index was down 0.6%.

In company news, AIkido Pharma (AIKI) was climbing 3.3% after the anti-cancer therapeutics company said its board of directors has authorized the repurchase of up to $3 million of its common shares, effective immediately.

MediWound (MDWD) rose 2.9% after reporting positive topline results from phase II testing of its EscharEx tissue repair product candidate, with patients treated with EscharEx showing a statistically significant higher incidence of complete debridement of their venous leg ulcers after two weeks of treatment compared with patients treated with a gel vehicle in the control group.

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) climbed 2.1% after the biotechnology company Monday authorized a new $5 million stock buyback program running through the end of the year.

OPKO Health (OPK) tumbled almost 23% after the drug maker and partner company Pfizer (PFE) late Friday said they were reviewing the complete response letter issued by the US Food and Drug Administration following their biologics license application for somatrogon investigational recombinant human growth hormone for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency in children. Pfizer was slipping 3.1% this afternoon.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.