Health Care Sector Update for 01/24/2020: TNXP, SNOA, HRC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN

Top Health Care Stocks:

JNJ: +0.24%

PFE: +0.22%

ABT: +0.52%

MRK: +0.61%

AMGN: +0.80%

Top health care stocks were climbing pre-bell Friday.

Moving stocks include:

(+) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP), which was up by more than 30% amid preliminary results of a study that showed "no significant effect" of a fatty meal on the rate or extent of absorption of TNX-102 SL, supporting the predictability of therapeutic effect of a treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia.

(+) Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) was advancing by more than 15% after announcing that it has engaged Maxim Group LLC as its financial advisor to assist the company in exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives for its U.S. Dermatology Division.

In other sector news:

(-) Hill-Rom Holdings (HRC) was marginally lower even after it posted adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share for fiscal Q1 ended Dec. 31, up from $1.02 per share a year ago and well above the consensus of $1.08 from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.