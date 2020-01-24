US Markets
SNES

Health Care Sector Update for 01/24/2020: SNES,SNOA,TNXP

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Health Care Stocks

JNJ 0.00%

PFE -0.92%

ABT -0.02%

MRK -2.32%

AMGN -4.11%

Health care stocks were falling Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down over 1.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 2.2%.

Among health care stocks moving on news:

(-) SenesTech (SNES) dropped almost 22% after the pest-control and animal health company announced a $1.42 million private placement of 3.55 million common shares priced at 40 cents each, or 11% under Thursday's closing price for its stock.

In other sector news:

(+) Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) rose 16% after late Thursday saying it hired the Maxim Group to help explore and evaluate strategic alternatives for its US dermatology division. The company does not have a defined timeline for a transaction, it said.

(+) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) climbed 12% after the neuropsychiatric drugmaker announced preliminary results from a study showing a fatty meal had "no significant effect" on absorption of its TNX-102 SL drug candidate and supporting the predictability of the therapeutic effect for the prospective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNES SNOA TNXP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular