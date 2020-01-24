Health Care Sector Update for 01/24/2020: SNES,SNOA,TNXP
Top Health Care Stocks
JNJ 0.00%
PFE -0.92%
ABT -0.02%
MRK -2.32%
AMGN -4.11%
Health care stocks were falling Friday afternoon, with the NYSE Health Care Index declining 1.1% while the shares of health care companies in the S&P 500 were down over 1.5% as a group. The Nasdaq Biotechnology index also was falling 2.2%.
Among health care stocks moving on news:
(-) SenesTech (SNES) dropped almost 22% after the pest-control and animal health company announced a $1.42 million private placement of 3.55 million common shares priced at 40 cents each, or 11% under Thursday's closing price for its stock.
In other sector news:
(+) Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (SNOA) rose 16% after late Thursday saying it hired the Maxim Group to help explore and evaluate strategic alternatives for its US dermatology division. The company does not have a defined timeline for a transaction, it said.
(+) Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) climbed 12% after the neuropsychiatric drugmaker announced preliminary results from a study showing a fatty meal had "no significant effect" on absorption of its TNX-102 SL drug candidate and supporting the predictability of the therapeutic effect for the prospective treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia.
